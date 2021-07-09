Cardi B Takes A Golden Spin With Her Latest Reebok Classics Sneaker Launch

We all know the three elements of the Migos: Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff. I’d like to add three more: trap anthems, iconic ad libs, and some of the most overwhelming jewelry in the game. It’s the latter that the Atlanta-trio is concerned with when I call them up for a chat. Even though it’s just a regular day for the Migos – Quavo just gave his car an oil change, Offset is in the garden with his kids, and Takeoff is perched in front of his iPhone inside the house – the rappers still manage to rock dizzying pieces of jewelry that I’d rather not guess the values of. It’s part of the rap uniform after all, and it’s very to the point when you’re promoting a new show called Ice Cold.