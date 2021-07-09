Chiefs TE Travis Kelce finding motivation from 'pretty embarrassing' Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs' quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions in February failed when the team suffered a lopsided 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though the defeat might just provide all the motivation heading into 2021 that one Chiefs star could ask for. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce recently opened up on the Super Bowl loss, calling it a "pretty embarrassing" defeat before going to discuss the chip that has formed on his shoulder in the time since.247sports.com
