Lake County, MI

Idlewild Receives $2,000 Donation from Lake County ‘Sheriff’s Returnables for Charity Campaign’

By Chelsea Dickens
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
IDLEWILD – The Lake County ‘Sheriff’s Returnables for Charity Campaign’ collects returnable bottles and cans and turns them into cash donations for local organizations.

Last week, Yates Township received $2,000 from Sheriff Rick Martin for their Idlewild improvement project.

“I think that he’s a good example of law-enforcement participating in a community in a positive way,” says Shawn Coffey, board member of Yates Township.

Half of the donation will go towards the William’s Island improvement project. The other half of the sheriff’s donation will go towards the Idlewild beautification project. This includes renovations to the Flamingo Club – a historical site where many iconic black artists, such as James Brown, got their start.

The Flamingo Club will be one of the first projects to get underway. The Department of Natural Resources will be helping to renovate the building July 12.

