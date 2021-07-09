Cancel
Mississippi State

4 Jones County women to compete in Miss Hospitality

By From staff reports
leader-call.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Jones County women will compete in the Miss Hospitality competition in Hattiesburg at 8 p.m. each evening July 15-17. The Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition program through VISIT Hattiesburg is hosted by the Mississippi Development Authority, The University of Southern Mississippi, the City of Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and Forrest General Hospital. Through sponsorships and patrons, the program awards more than $100,000 in scholarships and prizes annually to contestants.

www.leader-call.com

Comments / 0

