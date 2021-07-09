Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Harbour: I am so grateful for Lily Allen

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Harbour is “so grateful” for his wife Lily Allen - whom he married in Las Vegas in September - because he now has someone he can “tell everything to”.

www.suncommercial.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Lily Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

David Harbour: ‘I’ve always been waiting to be 40 years old’

By the end of filming series three of Stranger Things, David Harbour knew that he was destined for a Russian jail. He knew that the season would end with the not-so-subtle hint that as police chief-cum-supernatural-monster-battler Jim Hopper, he would be captured by Soviet spies. And he was also aware that he would face years of fan theories breathlessly trying to predict how his stretch as an inmate would play out.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

David Harbour Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters

David Harbour breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Stranger Things,' 'Hellboy,' 'Black Widow,' 'Revolutionary Road,' and much more. David talks about his reaction to the first time he read the script for 'Stranger Things' as well what it was like acting alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as a fan of his work.
Weight LossMovieWeb

David Harbour's Black Widow Weight Loss Received 'Mixed Feelings' from Wife Lily Allen

David Harbour has had a rollercoaster of a year. He stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow, he started filming season 4 of Stranger Things, and was delighted to find himself part of an instant family. He dropped quite a bit of weight in transitioning from Alexei's hulking physique for Black Widow﻿ to the imprisoned American in Russia for Stranger Things.﻿ His new bride, British pop singer Lily Allen, he said had "mixed feelings" about his transformation.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: David Harbour Inspired American Pie Scene With Florence Pugh

Black Widow’s David Harbour had the idea for the emotional scene with Florence Pugh. He talked to Insider about how the creative team settled on “American Pie” by Don McLean as the heartfelt soundtrack choice. According to the Red Guardian actor, his moment with Yelena was supposed to end a little differently. After she storms off angry with her family, the father figure was supposed to try and fail to reach her. Instead of ending on a silent note, Harbour suggested that they go with the song as an emotional callback to their time in Ohio. That choice seems to have worked out because audiences responded to the swap with positive posts on social media. A lot of the family dynamic in the movie shines, but Alexi brings the heart in a big way throughout Black Widow. Check out what the star had to say down below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

David Harbour Says There’s So Much Marvel Can Do With Red Guardian

Thanks largely to the success of Stranger Things, David Harbour is a bigger star now than he’s ever been at any point in a career that dates back over 20 years. Up until Netflix’s nostalgia-fueled series became a global phenomenon, the actor was one of those familiar faces that showed up in countless projects in minor roles, but he’s now added the world’s biggest franchise to his arsenal following his recent turn as Black Widow‘s Red Guardian.
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

David Harbour Gives Insight Into ‘Stranger Things 4’

The fourth season of the wildly popular Stranger Things Netflix series is still filming in Atlanta–with no specific debut date yet announced–but one of the show’s stars recently dropped a few crumbs to the starving fan base. David Harbour–who has played Police Chief Jim Hopper since the show’s inception in...
Movieswmagazine.com

Julia Roberts’s Daughter, Hazel Moder, Quietly Made Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut

Hazel Moder, the 16-year-old daughter of Julia Roberts, quietly made her red carpet debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival—but she was there supporting her other parent. Moder appeared alongside her father Daniel Moder, who served as the cinematographer for the festival film Flag Day. The younger Moder kept it chic and simple in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace dress. Dad, of course, wore a tux.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department. On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy