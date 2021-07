SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking another round of afternoon showers and storms that will be popping up across the region. While we don’t expect any severe weather, locally heavy rain and thunderstorm activity is likely. Your weekend forecast will contain more of the same with possibly Saturday being a little drier. But once we get to Sunday and going through at least the middle of next week you should expect rain and storm chances every day. The one benefit of all of this wet weather is that temperatures will be trending significantly below average with highs that will struggle just to make it into the mid-80s.