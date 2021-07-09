UNC basketball recruiting: Jalen Washington, the No. 21 player in the Class of 2022, commits to Tar Heels
A day after landing Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia for the upcoming season, North Carolina kept the momentum up Friday by snagging a commitment from class of 2022 five-star center Jalen Washington, the No. 21 overall player in his class according to the 247Sports Composite. Washington is UNC's third commitment of the 2022 class and the first five-star commitment for the program under new coach Hubert Davis.www.cbssports.com
