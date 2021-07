Maryland 2021 - The Maryland Department of Health urges Marylanders to follow safety tips and take precautions to avoid illness due to extreme heat this summer. "Warmer temperatures are here and Marylanders can be at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, if they don’t take some precautions,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “Protect yourself and your family by staying indoors or visiting a cooling center, and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. And be sure to check on friends and neighbors who may be susceptible to heat-related illness.”