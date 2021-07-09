Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Paul Bettany Says Some WandaVision Fan Theories Were "Pretty Good Ideas"

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandaVision star Paul Bettany said that some of those far-out fan theories were good ideas. ACE Universe interviewed the Vision actor and Angelique Roche asked him about his response to the entire series. Over the course of the Disney+ show, the entire fanbase began concocting wild theories that seemed to stretch across the entire Marvel continuum. Well, a lot of that stuff didn’t happen, and the Internet wasn’t too thrilled about it. (Just go ahead and bring up Mephisto in a room of Marvel fans now to see some real fireworks.) For Bettany's part, some of those fan theories were pretty awesome. Although the MCU star admits that there is no pleasing everyone. The most ardent critics of WandaVision would say that they are not wrong to feel betrayed by all those secrets not leading to the outcome that half of social media believed would come true. Check out his read of the entire thing down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Shakman
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace Universe#Disney#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
MoviesMovieWeb

What Marvel Phase Four Is Really About According to MCU Boss Kevin Feige

When Marvel Studios brought Iron Man into cinemas back in 2008, no one had any idea that we were witnessing the birth of something the like of which has never been seen on such a scale as what the MCU has become in the last thirteen years. With multiple platforms, and now multiple universes to deal with, the fourth phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe is setting up as a completely different beast to The Infinity War Saga that dominated the first three phases. While each of Marvel's phases have come with their own stories to tell, all leading to a climax 20 movies in the making, it is now apparent that Kevin Feige is doing exactly the same all over again, and the Marvel Studio's president, while not exactly of the belief that the MCU is really split into segments, has discussed what, if anything, Phase Four is really about.
MoviesComicBook

Deadpool Joins MCU in Free Guy Trailer Breakdown With Thor's Korg

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has just made his first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- in the most unexpected place possible. Ryan Reynolds suits up as Deadpool to promote his new movie Free Guy alongside his co-star (and Thor: Love and Thunder director) Taika Waititi, who reprises his own MCU role as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. While this is, ostensibly, a meta-layered promotional ad for Reynolds and Waititi's new film, it's also a milestone in Marvel history, as Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially makes the transition from 20th Century Fox's old X-Men movie franchise into Marvel Studios' Avengers franchise.
Inside the Magic

Kevin Feige’s MCU May Be Taking Fans to a New World

Wakanda Forever! After earning $1.34 billion worldwide, Black Panther (2018) broke down cultural walls and was written in Marvel’s history books as the highest-grossing, non-Avengers movie. Marvel fans wanted more after watching this emotional and action-packed Oscar-winning film — but, after the shocking and unfortunate death of Black Panther star...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige Says Fantastic Four Casting News Is Coming In The Near Future

One week from today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return to theaters after a two-year absence when Black Widow arrives. Naturally, studio president and company Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige has been hitting the press circuit, where he’s fielding questions about all of the various movies and TV shows his franchise has in various stages of development.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 is a “very scary movie”, says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that Doctor Strange 2 is the scariest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen let the news slip during a Q&A for the New York Film Academy, where she was pressed to provide updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s a...
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Actor Says He's Officially the First Mutant to Appear in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom rejoiced this week as Ryan Reynolds finally made his official debut as Deadpool in a promotional video for his upcoming film Free Guy. For years now, there's been a lot of talk as to how the X-Men will be incorporated into the franchise now that Marvel Studios finally owns the rights to them.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Paul Bettany Reveals That He Flipped Out Sitting In His WandaVision Makeup Chair

A large number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s marquee superheroes are either humanoids wearing costumes with CGI enhancements or fully-digital creations, so the ones who have to truly suffer for their art are the unsung heroes of the franchise, even if Paul Bettany has admitted that he flipped out after getting irritated at the amount of time spent in his makeup chair for WandaVision.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

WandaVision's Writers Were Against the Series' Sitcom Element

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no denying that WandaVision is one of the most controversial Marvel Cinematic Universe projects in recent memory and a lot of the initial negative feedback surrounding it had something to do with the show taking on a completely different approach in terms of its presentation which wasn't the norm when it came to Marvel Studios' usual offerings. However, being different ultimately paid off for the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany series and WandaVision became a hit.
CelebritiesComicBook

Paul Bettany Reveals Time He "Flipped Out" On Set to Get out of Vision Make-up

Paul Bettany's time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe used to be just sitting in a voice over booth and recording some dialogue in a couple of hours. Six years ago however JARVIS turned into The Vision and became a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes that appeared on camera and had a trailer on the set. Speaking in a new interview, Bettany was asked about getting into the head space of wearing his Vision make-up (which is far more intense than you might realize) and revealed the circumstances of when he "flipped out" on set of WandaVision to get out of the costume.
MoviesComicBook

Wolverine Star Hugh Jackman Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool MCU Debut

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lost their collective minds when Ryan Reynolds donned the Deadpool suit once again in a new reaction video to his upcoming film Free Guy, which would've been big enough news. It got even better though when he was joined by Korg, once again brilliantly voiced by Taika Waititi, and thanks to the team-up the video also qualifies as Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Fans were understandably excited, but they weren't the only ones, as Wolverine actor and frequent Reynolds nemesis Hugh Jackman chimed in on Deadpool's latest foray as well (via The Direct).
TV ShowsSuperHeroHype

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and More React To Their Emmy Nominations

Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and More React To Their Emmy Nominations. Award shows have infamously refused to recognize sci-fi or superhero films and TV shows. But this morning, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences bestowed Emmy nods on some of the genres’ most standout programs. All of these shows will face some stiff competition when the annual ceremony airs in September. Regardless, the significance of their nominations isn’t lost on any of their performers or creators. Check out a few reactions below.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Gunn On The DC & Marvel Differences

Along with discussing his firing by Marvel Studios, director James Gunn’s recently lengthy interview with The New York Times also touched upon the endless fanboy debate that will never die – DC vs. Marvel. Between the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies and the upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” he’s now...
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

Paul Bettany was nearly Emmett in Legally Blonde

Paul Bettany almost played Emmett in 'Legally Blonde'. The romantic-comedy franchise's casting director Joseph Middleton has revealed Luke Wilson ended up landing the role of Reese Witherspoon's alter ego Elle Woods' love interest over the London-born 'WandaVision' star because the latter is "British, and they felt like it needed to be a real American.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy