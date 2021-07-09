Paul Bettany Says Some WandaVision Fan Theories Were "Pretty Good Ideas"
WandaVision star Paul Bettany said that some of those far-out fan theories were good ideas. ACE Universe interviewed the Vision actor and Angelique Roche asked him about his response to the entire series. Over the course of the Disney+ show, the entire fanbase began concocting wild theories that seemed to stretch across the entire Marvel continuum. Well, a lot of that stuff didn’t happen, and the Internet wasn’t too thrilled about it. (Just go ahead and bring up Mephisto in a room of Marvel fans now to see some real fireworks.) For Bettany's part, some of those fan theories were pretty awesome. Although the MCU star admits that there is no pleasing everyone. The most ardent critics of WandaVision would say that they are not wrong to feel betrayed by all those secrets not leading to the outcome that half of social media believed would come true. Check out his read of the entire thing down below:comicbook.com
