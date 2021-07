Google will deliver a big Pixel 6 upgrade this year to compensate for the lackluster Pixel 5 series. That’s what most of the leaks say, and Pixel leaks are usually accurate. Google plans to launch as many as three Pixel devices this year, including its first foldable handset. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL/Pro have appeared in various leaks so far, with the Pixel Fold being the most mysterious of the three. Google seemed to confirm the name of the regular Pixel handsets a few days ago. After listing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL monikers online, Google...