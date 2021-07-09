Watch A Russian Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Unleash Its Cold War-Era Tail Guns
The defensive weapons were put through their paces during the course of large-scale long-range bomber maneuvers. The Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest video presenting its now-regular long-range bomber drills includes a relatively rare in-action view of the tail guns of the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H spitting out 23mm rounds. The Tu-95MS — which, despite its antiquated looks, is actually a good deal younger than the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H — is one of very few frontline aircraft still equipped with a tail gunner’s position, something you can read about in detail here.www.thedrive.com
