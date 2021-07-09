Cancel
Cheyenne County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Kimball by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cheyenne; Kimball A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR WESTERN CHEYENNE AND EASTERN KIMBALL COUNTIES At 350 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Potter to 11 miles south of Kimball Airport, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has a history of producing up to golf ball sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kimball, Potter, Dix and Brownson. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 22 and 53. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Interstate 80
