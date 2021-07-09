Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MST At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arivaca, or 12 miles west of Tubac, moving west at 5 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.