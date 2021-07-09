Severe Weather Statement issued for Calvert, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALVERT...SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE GEORGES AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLES COUNTIES At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunkirk, or 8 miles west of Chesapeake Beach, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Waldorf, Chesapeake Beach, Dunkirk, Accokeek, Brandywine, Huntingtown, Hughesville, Owings, Baden, Aquasco, Eagle Harbor, Lower Marlboro, Sunderland, Mount Harmony and Northwood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH