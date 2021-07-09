Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston; Sampson; Wayne The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wayne County in central North Carolina Northeastern Sampson County in central North Carolina East central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southern Johnston County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benson, or 11 miles west of Smithfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Smithfield, Dunn, Benson, Selma, Coats, Four Oaks, Pine Level, Princeton and Newton Grove. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH