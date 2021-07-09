Cancel
Daniels County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Northern Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daniels; Northern Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DANIELS AND NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles north of Peerless to 7 miles west of Richland to 11 miles southwest of Opheim. Movement was south at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Opheim, Richland, Peerless, West Fork, Baylor and Glentana.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

