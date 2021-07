With riders returning to its studios and others pedaling along virtually, SoulCycle is ramping up its apparel offerings. Having first edged into in-house women’s performance-oriented clothing two years ago with its Soul by SoulCycle brand, the company is branching out with new options for women and an in-house label for men called Yellow. Chief executive officer Evelyn Webster said the women’s side of the business has continued to grow since its debut. The company is also looking into expanding distribution of some of its offerings with the right partners. In October, Soul by SoulCycle will be offered via Saks Fifth Avenue’s e-commerce site. Curated pop-ups in the Hamptons have been successful this summer, she said.