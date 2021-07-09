Terrible to think of all the sad deals being made and

My 13 yr old got stung on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thankfully nothing bad other than some pain for about 30 min. I saw 5 yesterday....one moon jelly and 4 sea nettles. Kept smelling vinegar all day long bc thats what they have advised using. One poor little girl thought a jellyfish was seaweed and tried to pick it up. I didnt know if it was a one time thing or if they were more common. We have enjoyed our week, but definitely would not come back here if they are like this all the time.