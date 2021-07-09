Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

I saw a story the other day about a guy setting the Guinness World Record for stacking M&M's on top of each other. The new record was five. Five? I mean, they're hard to stack because of their shape.....but seeing a bunch of excitement for somebody stacking five pieces of candy seemed like a bit much. I don't know about you - but I like world records to leave me in awe of the accomplishment. Joey Chestnut eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes on the 4th of July? Now we're talking! Or, how about the Guinness World Record holder for the largest farm tractor? I saw over the weekend that it was on display in Kalispell.....and after poking around a bit, I saw that Montana is actually home to the giant piece of equipment.