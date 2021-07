Carla"s pick, and I think Carla will give her every chance she can to right the ship and not make Carla look really bad for making this hire. Two things work in favor of this approach: (1) Virtually all of us do in fact want Tina to succeed & for UVA Women's basketball to be a winner, so we're pulling for her, and (2) There aren't that many in WahooNation who really care about UVA Women's basketball, so there's very little pressure on Carla to do anything right now. So she can just let things ride for now and hope for the best.