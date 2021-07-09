A bad example, for sure. As I stated is was an example

One of the last units of study in the high school U.S. history course I taught this year was the civil rights movement of the 1950s and '60s. This unit functions as somewhat of a culmination of our study of the racial/racist history of the United States — a study that includes the colonization/extermination of Indigenous peoples, the importation of the first Black slaves, the debates over slavery at the Constitutional Convention, the growth of that institution through territorial expansion, the Civil War that abolished it, the system of Jim Crow that replaced it, and all the other ways that race and racism have manifested themselves as important historical phenomena in this country's history.