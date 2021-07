My dad was on Frank Howard's undefeated Gator Bowl team. He's wearing the blue jacket in the video. He loved Coach Howard! I remember sitting on the couch in Coach Howard's living room when I was 6 years old as he and Dad told stories... lots of stories. We always got to our seats early to "watch our boys (OB)" warm up. Dad's rules: 1. we cheer for our team. It's OK to moan after a bad play but it must be brief and criticism tempered with hope that OB would do better next time. 2. We want our team to win but it is much more important the OB play hard, give great effort and not give up. 3. We want nothing to happen in a game that would cause one of OB (or the other teams "boys") to make them so embarrassed (such as missing a play that results in losing a game, although Dad always reminded us that no single play ever loses a game though one play might win it) that they wouldn't want to attend their teams reunions. Those team reunions were very important to him. 4. We NEVER leave until the game is over.