Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Azealia Banks' 'Fuck Him All Night' Is Peak 2021 - Raunchy, Weird, And Exciting All At Once

By Jeff Ihaza
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fitting that Azealia Banks, a perennial magnet for both warranted and unwarranted controversy, has leaned into making music for the club. If her years in the public eye have proven anything, it’s that she’s too raw for the bright lights of pop fame. Her smattering of singles since the release of her 2014 debut, Broke With Expensive Taste, recoiled from the spotlight, leaning into the dark corners of the dance floor where you can escape into fantasy. “Escapades” and “Anna Wintour,” two songs meant to herald a resurgence for the musician, had the euphoric feeling of Nineties house gems. Were the public a bit less fixated on Banks’ online antics, they could have been radio mainstays.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Kanye
Person
Azealia Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Fuck#Good Music#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Iann Dior Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Asking someone to name their favorite artists is a complicated task. Sometimes, the salute comes from the catalog quality. Perhaps it’s a stylistic component that makes them reign supreme. Possibly, the rationale could fall squarely in having an undeniable imprint on the culture. When Iann Dior offers his handful of favorite artists to XXL, he does so by doubling down on each of those notions.
MusicSFGate

Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and the Art of the Posthumous Duet

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song.
Musicthis song is sick

Listen to Kid Cudi’s New Song with Pop Smoke, “8-Ball”

The second posthumous album for the late (and gone far too soon) New York rapper Pop Smoke dropped this morning. It’s titled Faith, and it’s 20 track long with almost every track featuring a major artist. Among the star-studded lineup of guest verses were superstars like Pharrell, Dua Lipa, Future, Kanye West, and more. The track we were most eager to hear, however, was the track “8-Ball,” which featured Kid Cudi.
Musictheboxhouston.com

Pop Smoke’s 2nd Posthumous LP ‘Faith’ Dropped [NEW MUSIC]

Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed just as his already massive star was on a definitive rise. With several songs sitting in the vault, fans of the Brooklyn rapper got treated to the second posthumous album from the artist in Faith, and fans online are sharing their thoughts. With...
MusicWKTV

Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa single 'Demeanor' released

Prior to his death in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles, Pop Smoke recorded a video jamming to Dua Lipa's 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, "One Kiss." Now the rapper's posthumous single with the singer has been released. "Demeanor" features Dua Lipa singing "You can't say pop...
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Has Done A Serious 180-Turn On Kanye West

Azealia Banks has been using Kanye West to promote her new single, telling fans that the record is about the music and fashion mogul's "throbbing Black billionaire c**k." On the cover artwork for the song, the rapper's nails spell out Kanye's name. Her latest outrageous antics continue as she pushes the record, sharing a photo with West on Friday morning.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chinese Kitty Reps NYC On Her New Project "SMD"

Chinese Kitty's claim to fame was on Love & Hip-Hop but she's successfully transitioned away from the reality show limelight and into her place in the rap game. The Queens-bred rapper has been dropping banger after banger in the past two months with singles like, "TOP BITCH" with Lightskin Keisha and "BEEN POPPIN." On Friday, she unveiled her latest project, SMD in full. The 13-song project showcases Kitty's sharp flow and undeniable presence on the mic as a bubble female rapper that's bound to break beyond her underground buzz.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Doja Cat scores No 1 with ‘Kiss Me More’

Song is featured on her Planet Her album that debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Global superstar Doja Cat hits No. 1 at Top 40 radio with “. ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit No. 1 at rhythm radio and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide.
New York City, NYETOnline.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share a Kiss During Arcade Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong. The couple recently enjoyed a date night at Barcade in New York City and they weren't shy about showing some PDA. The 33-year-old singer looked chic as ever in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit, heels, a leather jacket and a matching fuzzy pink bucket hat. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper was also stylish in a deep purple shirt and leather pants. A source tells ET that the two had "so much fun" playing arcade games with friends until 3 a.m.
Hair CareByrdie

15 Times Harry Styles Proved He Was a Hair Icon

Harry Styles is a man of many talents, and even he knows himself that having good hair is one of them. While hosting Saturday Night Live, the English actor and singer-songwriter joked that his priorities are "music, good hair, and comedy... and then friends and family." Beginning his career as a child star in the young boy band One Direction has led Styles to plenty of his own successful, solo endeavors, and we've gotten to watch his tastes and talents evolve as he's made his way to manhood. But no matter what he's gotten himself into—major motion features, new music, or controversial (might we add, incredible) fashion statements—Styles has never let us down with his good hair moments. His thick, wavy texture has been a notable part of the various ways he's chosen to express himself over the years. Below, 15 moments that prove Harry Styles is a hair icon.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Normani Samples Aaliyah As She & Cardi B Embrace Their ‘Wild Side’ In New Music Video

Ready to take a walk on the ‘wild side’ with Normani and Cardi B? Not only did they get naked in their new music video, but Normani sampled Aaliyah on the new track. It’s been a month since the sunny season began, but Normani and Cardi B may have dropped the song of the summer. After surprising fans by announcing “Wild Side,” Normani unleashed her song, featuring the “WAP” rapper and an Aaliyah sample, on Friday July 16, along with a glamorous — and oh so sexy — video. Watch it above.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug, Griselda, & More Join Jay-Z's Made In America Festival Lineup

Young Thug, Griselda, and more artists have been added to the lineup for Jay-Z's Made In America festival to be held in September in Philadelphia. The festival is also adding Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Pi'erre Bourne, and Maeta. Earlier this year, Jay-Z announced that the headliners...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Stream Pop Smoke’s Second Posthumous Album ‘FAITH’

The reception to the announcement of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album being released has been mixed. Some loved Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon and are excited to hear a bunch of new music from the late rapper and some have spoken out against it and the nature of posthumous releases in general. Nonetheless, the brand new album is out now.
Celebritiesthesource.com

[WATCH] DJ Khaled Wants to Work with André 3000, Dr. Dre and Eminem

DJ Khaled has been the king of collaborations in Hip-Hop for some time now. Throughout his career, the Grammy award-winning artist and executive producer has worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Ludacris, Migos, Rick Ross, JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, T.I, Kanye West, Scarface, DJ Premier, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy