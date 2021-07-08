Agree... the strategy of devaluing a great placekicker is a head scratcher

This year’s team will be harder for tough opponents to deal with. Last year’s team had a glaring glass jaw. I don’t care about who made all-acc first team off some superficial stat-line checklist, or who the NBA labels a rare 3&D, or a 7’1 40% 3-pt shooter with 5 years in the program. Excellent players, but not excellent for the unique needs of a program that year-in, year-out beats higher level talent with defense, poise, grit, physicality, and perfect fits for UVa style play. Not competitive last year vs truly formidable talent, in fact we panicked at the sight of it. Talent? Talent to do what? Agree with you, but I take it even a step further I guess. Very optimistic about this group, not nearly as impressed as others with the previous group. Not a popular view, but that’s ok.