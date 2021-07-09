After Months Of Debate Over Police Patch, Village Board Makes Plans To Find A Resolution
About 100 people packed the boardroom at Mount Prospect Village Hall Tuesday night (July 6) to show support for or opposition to the police department’s “thin blue line” shoulder patch. After hearing public comment, the board decided to hold a committee of the whole (COW) meeting to continue the discussion and give direction to the village manager in terms of how to move forward.www.journal-topics.com
