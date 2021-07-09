Cancel
Health

Bucco urges Murphy to sign bill creating opioid recovery fund

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Tony Bucco (R-Boonton) called on Gov. Phil Murphy to put millions of dollars headed back to the state as part of settlement with Purdue Pharma for its role in the opioid epidemic. “In anticipation of this settlement which has been years in the making, both houses of the...

newjerseyglobe.com

Phil Murphy
#Legislature#Purdue Pharma#Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Naloxone#Oxycontin
