[Review] Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ Soars with Intense, High-Altitude Vampire Tale

By Meagan Navarro
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood Red Sky sets up expectations of an intense thriller with horror gimmickry thrown in for good measure between its title and the logline. Terrorists attempting to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight find resistance in the form of a vampire. It’s the type of plot that screams action-horror spectacle, yet this high-altitude thriller defies expectations from the start. A beating heart of familial love pumps through the veins of this intense horror-thriller with a vicious take on vampire lore.

