Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, an iPad, and 8 Other Gadgets to Get You Through Your Commute

By Brandt Ranj
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more places begin to open up in the wake of the pandemic, it’s time to start thinking about returning to the office, and commuting again. A study conducted by the US Census Bureau found that the average person spends roughly 28 minutes commuting each way. That means you’re probably going to spend about an hour going to and from work up to five days a week. If you’ve traditionally had a tough time commuting, or want to reclaim some of that lost time for yourself, we can help.

Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Cell PhonesWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Beware of this App Store trick

Remember when you actually paid to download and install an app? Games such as Angry Birds were just a few dollars and you could play some games and use some apps as much as you wanted and for as long as you wanted just from that $5.99 price. App companies...
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

The Best Earbuds Under $50 for Commutes, Travel and Workouts

From sticky summer commutes that make it impossible to wear your over-ear headphones, to wanting a new set of buds for your first post-Covid flight — it’s easy to find a good excuse to stock up on a new pair of budget-friendly earbuds these days. That’s why we did the shopping for you and found some of the best earbuds under $50 that you can buy right now. Whether you’re listening to music, talking on the phone or gaming, these budget earbuds won’t break the bank. Their price tags may be low, but there’s a lot to love about the buds below.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Professional Noise Cancellation Headsets

The Jabra Evolve2 85 headset is a wireless audio solution for professionals looking for a way to incorporate premium connectivity capabilities into their daily routine. The headset makes use of an advanced digital chipset that will create an instant sound shield during use, while the 44mm speakers will deliver impressive audio feedback. A built-in light will let others around the wearer know that they are busy on a call and not available to talk.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine. Want to stand up straighter? There’s a gadget for that. Planning on upping your fitness regime? We have the equipment for that. There’s so much more to discover in today’s article, too.
Electronicslifewire.com

Nothing ear (1) Earbuds Offer Noise Cancellation at $99

Hardware startup Nothing will be launching its first wireless earbuds, the ear (1), on July 27, with high-end features, such as noise cancellation, for a relatively modest price of $99. Nothing has been tight-lipped regarding its upcoming ear (1) wireless earbuds, but thanks to a new TechCrunch interview with Nothing...
Amazonreviewgeek.com

Everything You Need to Make Your Commute More Comfortable

Commuting to work can inevitably feel like a chore, especially if you’re stuck in traffic or have a long commute on the subway. No matter how you get to work, we’ve got some recommendations to make your journey more comfortable and enjoyable. By spicing up your commute, it won’t feel...
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

watchOS 8: How to use the Mindfulness app on Apple Watch

Apple Watch is designed to help enhance your health and wellbeing. The latest watchOS 8 takes this a step further with the new Mindfulness app. Mindfulness is an extension of the previous Breathe app and includes a new feature called Reflect. This helps you establish a meditation practice by taking...
NFLPosted by
Tom's Guide

Sony WF-1000XM4 vs. AirPods Pro: Which noise-cancelling earbuds win?

Apple or Sony? Our WF-1000XM4 vs. AirPods Pro comparison will show you which wireless ANC earbuds are more deserving of your money. Both sets of wireless earbuds pack intuitive controls, great sound and powerful active noise cancellation into compact designs. They also stand out as two of the best noise-cancelling earbuds money can buy.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Nothing’s Ear 1 earbuds will feature noise cancelling and run $99

Ahead of the event, we sat down with founder Carl Pei for a wide ranging interview about launching his latest hardware company. During the conversation, he revealed some additional information about the upcoming fully wireless earbuds. “It’s going to have leading features like noise cancellation and great build quality,” Pei...
Musicbigeasymagazine.com

4 Gadgets to Pack on Your Next Climbing Trip

Wherever you’re heading on your next adventure, you’ll want to ensure you’re prepped for anything. While waterproof clothing, ropes, helmets and harnesses might be climbing essentials, there are a variety of gadgets that can enhance your experience. To find out what you need, take a look at these four gadgets to pack on your next climbing trip:
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Nothing sets July 27 rollout for noise-canceling Ear (1) earbuds

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for July 6, 2021. We’re back after a holiday here in the United States. Not that that stopped global technology news, mind, so there’s a lot to get into. Before we do, one more reminder about TechCrunch Early Stage later this week — your humble servant is running a session with venture capitalist Sarah Kunst about fundraising. It’s going to rock. — Alex.
ElectronicsPopular Science

With the best noise-cancelling earbuds, everywhere is an oasis

Have you ever been on the subway late on a Saturday night, submerged in a sea of intoxicated partiers? Or on an international flight next to a crying baby? How about in the gym, next to someone who war-cries after every rep? Or at home with a deep desire to just zone out after a long day at work? If you’ve answered yes to any of these questions, then the best noise-cancelling earbuds might be for you. Whether you’re hoping to feel focused and motivated or relaxed and at ease, active noise-cancelling earbuds can make a huge difference when it comes to your listening experience. If you’re tired of your favorite albums, podcasts, and phone calls getting interrupted by the cacophonous outside world, we’re ready to help you select the best wireless earbuds.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: 25% Off Apple AirPods Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Apple Back To School Sale, New Logitech Webcam, and More

Today there's another chance to score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for a great price. However, if you're a student and you're in the market for an iPad or MacBook, there might be an even better deal for you. The Apple Back to School Sale is offering a free pair of AirPods when you buy an eligible Apple iPad or computer. Upgrade to the AirPods Pro for $90 more. These deals and more below.
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazfit's latest earbuds can prod you to fix your posture

Health-focused brand Amazfit has revealed its latest earbuds, the PowerBuds Pro. They're true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB and several health monitoring features, building on the original PowerBuds' heart rate monitoring. According to the company, PowerBuds Pro can use an accelerometer to detect the sitting...
Behind Viral Videososxdaily.com

How to Loop YouTube Videos on iPhone & iPad

If you’re an avid YouTube user, chances are, you’ve wanted to loop videos. Perhaps you’ve even looped several videos or music videos on your computer at some point. Or, maybe it’s something that you do on a regular basis. Regardless, did you know that you can do also loop YouTube videos on on iPhone and iPad too?

