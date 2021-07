The Town of Double Oak is thankful that we are able to continue the longstanding 4th of July parade, this year held on Saturday, July 3. The parade and picnic are always a fun day in our town. Town residents, social groups, school organizations, dignitaries, and many others dress up their cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, couches, and floats to make the parade a memorable event for young and old alike. Many thanks to all who participate, donate, and help to make this event one of the favorite celebrations of the year. All funds raised benefit our Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.