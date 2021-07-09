Elsa drenches CT, causing heavy flooding; power for more than 13,000 restored
Tropical Storm Elsa swept over Connecticut Friday, dumping torrential rain and causing widespread street flooding before hurrying away. Despite fears the storm could produce hundreds of thousands of power outages reminiscent of last year’s Tropical Storm Isaias, the bulk of the weather system slapped the eastern side of Connecticut as the storm traveled along the Atlantic coast, with outages peaking at just under 10,000 statewide Friday afternoon.www.trumbulltimes.com
