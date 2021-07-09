Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires' disease at Albert Lea hotel

By Matthew Guerry
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials are investigating cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to a hotel in Albert Lea, Minn. The state Department of Health on Friday, July 9, said two cases of the disease have so far been confirmed among two unrelated groups that stayed at the Ramada by Wyndham Albert Lea in late June. Both groups used the hotel pool and hot tub areas, the health department said, which is believed to be the source of the disease.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

