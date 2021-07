The University of Minnesota Extension Service will be hosting a corn-soybean weed management field day Thursday at the Rosemount Research and Outreach Center in Rosemount. Registration is at 8:45 and the program runs from 9:00 to 12:30 pm. There will be a box lunch provided after the program. There is no charge but pre-registration is requested and you can do that at : https://z.umn.edu/RosemountWeedTour. Please pre-register by Wednesday July 14, 2021 so they know how many box lunches to provide!