Why worshippers at a California synagogue can sue a gun-maker after a mass shooting

By Jeff Parrott
deseret.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictims of a 2019 mass shooting at a San Diego area synagogue can sue gun-maker Smith & Wesson and a California gun store that sold the semi-automatic rifle to the teenaged shooter, a judge has determined, according to The Associated Press. California Supreme Court Judge Kenneth J. Medel ruled Wednesday...

