Mostly Dry this Weekend, Unsettled Trend Returns Next Week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Elsa has moved out but some flooding concerns remain. Just off to our east a Flood Warning is in effect for the Sudbury River at Saxonville, MA until 11am on Sunday. Additionally, to our southeast a Flood Warning is in effect for the Blackstone River at Woonsocket, RI through 9pm this evening. Closest to our coverage area and just over the border in Connecticut an Areal Flood Warning is in effect for the vicinity of Holland, Hartford and Windham, CT through 8pm tonight.www.westernmassnews.com
