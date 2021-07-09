Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Mitochondrial Malfunction May Be a Major Cause Of Parkinson's Disease

Genetics Neurology Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Sporadic Parkinson’s disease appears to be caused by a blockage in the pathway that helps regulate mitochondria. 12,000 people in Denmark and 7 to 10 million people worldwide suffer from Parkinson’s Disease (PD). It is the second most common neurogenerative disorder of aging and the most common movement disorder, but the cause of the disease is largely unknown.

Dementia
Health
Denmark
Diseases & Treatments
Agriculture

The Pesticide Paraquat and Parkinson's Disease

Lawsuits are now underway against the use of the pesticide paraquat that has been linked to Parkinson's diesease with implications for farmers. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Michael Miller, an Agriculture Litigation Specialist and senior partner at The Miller Firm LLC which has brought the legal action.
Diseases & Treatments

Autoimmune disease

When the body becomes the target of its own defensive arsenal, medicine must step in. You have full access to this article via your institution. The complex network of cells and proteins that make up our immune system is an invaluable ally. Foreign invaders that would do us harm, such as viruses, are subject to intense assault by immune cells to keep us safe. Sometimes, however, this powerful defensive armoury turns against us. Immune attack against healthy tissues, known as autoimmunity, is thought to play a part in more than 80 different diseases, including type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and lupus. Tens of millions of people are affected by these chronic disorders in the United States alone, and although it is often possible to manage the debilitating symptoms, they cannot typically be cured. But researchers are getting closer to working out how to bring the immune system back on side.
Conroe, TX

Rock Steady Boxing program helps Parkinson's patients give disease a punch

Nancy Frazier feels like she’s doing her part to give Parkinson’s disease a one-two punch. Frazier is a participant of the Rock Steady Boxing program at the C.K. Ray Recreation Center in Conroe. Several times a week she and others Parkinson’s fighters gather for workout sessions that help combat the disease.
Diseases & Treatments

Tetanus toxin fragment may treat depression, Parkinson’s disease and ALS

Depression has been treated traditionally with inhibitors of serotonin reuptake in the central nervous system. These drugs do not come without side effects, such as lack of immediate therapeutic action, the need for daily doses and the danger of becoming addicted to some of these drugs. That is why scientists continue to work on new therapies to treat depression.
Theater & Dance

Dancing With Music Can Halt Most Debilitating Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease

Summary: Weekly musical dance classes can help to improve daily living and motor functions in those with mild-to-moderate Parkinson’s disease. A new study published in Brain Sciences today, shows patients with mild-to-moderate Parkinson’s disease (PD) can slow the progress of the disease by participating in dance training with music for one-and-a-quarter hours per week. Over the course of three years, this activity was found to reduce daily motor issues such as those related to balance and speech, which often lead to social isolation.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides renewed hope for treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Nanosized molecules of a particular chemical element can inhibit the formation of plaque in the brain tissues. This new discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania, provides renewed hope for novel treatments of, for instance, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in the long run.
Cancer

Cryopreservation Media helps in Development of a Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

AMSBIO reports upon a publication that cites how its STEM-CELLBANKER® animal-free cryopreservation media has played a role in the development of a cell therapy for Parkinson’s Disease that will soon be going into clinical trials. Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. Its main features include...
Science

Loss of UCHL1 rescues the defects related to Parkinson’s disease by suppressing glycolysis

The role of ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1; also called PARK5) in the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease (PD) has been controversial. Here, we find that the loss of UCHL1 destabilizes pyruvate kinase (PKM) and mitigates the PD-related phenotypes induced by PTEN-induced kinase 1 (PINK1) or Parkin loss-of-function mutations in Drosophila and mammalian cells. In UCHL1 knockout cells, cellular pyruvate production and ATP levels are diminished, and the activity of AMP–activated protein kinase (AMPK) is highly induced. Consequently, the activated AMPK promotes the mitophagy mediated by Unc-51–like kinase 1 (ULK1) and FUN14 domain–containing 1 (FUNDC1), which underlies the effects of UCHL1 deficiency in rescuing PD-related defects. Furthermore, we identify tripartite motif–containing 63 (TRIM63) as a previously unknown E3 ligase of PKM and demonstrate its antagonistic interaction with UCHL1 to regulate PD-related pathologies. These results suggest that UCHL1 is an integrative factor for connecting glycolysis and PD pathology.
Science

Researchers identify signaling molecule that may help prevent Alzheimer’s

New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The work, which was led by investigators at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), is published in Nature. Cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s disease develops when...
Diseases & Treatments

Blood-brain Barrier Model May Have Parkinson’s Application

A new human-derived model of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) — a highly selective and protective membrane whose dysfunction is linked to Parkinson’s disease — enables researchers to monitor in detail cellular events upon stress, inflammation, and therapy administration, a study shows. This model allowed the assessment of the protective effects...
Health

Seelos Therapeutics Says In Vivo Data Positive In Study Of Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) on Wednesday announced positive in vivo data from the study of SLS-004 in Parkinson's disease pathology. An in-vivo rodent model study of SLS-004 using CRISPR-dCas9 gene therapy technology showed that a single dose of SLS-004 produced therapeutically desirable 27% reduction in SNCA mRNA and 40% reduction in SNCA protein expression.
Health

Engineered Neural Networks Help ID Responses Associated with Abnormalities in Parkinson’s Disease

Article title: Early functional changes associated with alpha-synuclein proteinopathy in engineered human neural networks. Authors: Vibeke D. Valderhaug, Kristine Heiney, Ola Huse Ramstad, Geir Bråthen, Wei-Li Kuan, Stefano Nichele, Axel Sandvig, Ioanna Sandvig. From the authors: “In this study, we investigate the early pathophysiology developing after induced formation of such...
Science

Researchers identify a new, promising biomarker for bacterial soft tissue infections

Rapid diagnosis is crucial in bacterial soft tissue infections to reduce the risk of severe injury or amputation. Vague symptoms and a heterogeneous patient group increase the risk of misdiagnosis. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and other research institutions have now, with the help of AI, identified a new and very promising biomarker. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, may have implications for both diagnosis and treatment.
Science

Scientists Identify PIAS2 Protein as Driver of Parkinson’s Dementia

PIAS2, a protein that suppresses the immune interferon (IFN)-beta signaling, is found at higher-than-normal levels in neurons of sporadic Parkinson’s patients, particularly in those with Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD), a study shows. Overproduction of this protein was sufficient to cause PDD-like motor and cognitive symptoms in mice, while its suppression...
Diseases & Treatments

The Case to Realign Parkinson’s Disease Research

If asked, the leaders of the research organizations working on Parkinson’s disease would say that they have made tremendous progress and are optimistic on finding a cure for the disease. In truth, this viewpoint understates the magnitude of the challenge and results in insufficient resources being devoted to PD. Given...
Cell Phones

Apps Can Benefit People With Parkinson’s Disease

As a 31-year-old, I spend a lot of time on my phone, whether that means talking to my friends, researching something for work, or playing a mindless game. I think about the difference I could make by spending more time improving my mind and working on my health instead of wasting my time on my phone. But many apps can actually be useful to people with disabilities, and several function to assist those with Parkinson’s disease (PD) with many of the day-to-day tasks we may struggle with.
Diseases & Treatments

PARK7-Related Early Onset Parkinson Disease in the Setting of Complete Uniparental Isodisomy of Chromosome 1

Approximately 10% of Parkinson disease (PD) has a monogenic basis. PARK7 is a rare recessive form of early-onset PD caused by mutations in the gene PARK7 (formerly DJ1).1 As expected for a recessive disorder, PARK7 patients usually inherit 1 mutant allele from each parent; in fact, most reported cases have occurred in consanguineous families. We report an adult with early onset PD who inherited 2 identical pathogenic PARK7 variants from her asymptomatic father, a carrier for the same variant, via complete uniparental isodisomy (UPD) of chromosome 1.

