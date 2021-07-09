Cancel
Stamps.com to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $6.6 billion

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStamps.com said on Friday private equity firm Thoma Bravo would take the e-commerce shipping solutions provider private for about $6 billion in cash. CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.

