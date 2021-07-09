4-star CB Little Jr. rates Paradise over FSU camp, updates latest

As one of the Miami Hurricanes’ top targets on the recruiting trail, 2022 American Heritage (FL) 4-star CB Earl Little Jr. made an appearance at UM’s premier recruiting event of the cycle, Paradise Camp, two weekends back. On a day where most of the established prospects in attendance sat out of the actual event and just came for the visit experience, Little Jr. instead laced them up and put on a strong performance in Coral Gables.