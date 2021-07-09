Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

4-star CB Little Jr. rates Paradise over FSU camp, updates latest

By Stefan Adams
canesinsight.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the Miami Hurricanes’ top targets on the recruiting trail, 2022 American Heritage (FL) 4-star CB Earl Little Jr. made an appearance at UM’s premier recruiting event of the cycle, Paradise Camp, two weekends back. On a day where most of the established prospects in attendance sat out of the actual event and just came for the visit experience, Little Jr. instead laced them up and put on a strong performance in Coral Gables.

www.canesinsight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travaris Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earl Little#Florida State#American Football#Cb Little Jr#Paradise#The Miami Hurricanes#American Heritage#Um#Lsu#Nsd#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
News Break
FSU
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy