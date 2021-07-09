Cancel
Louisiana State

One injured in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

By KPLC Digital Team
KNOE TV8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a shooting involving an officer with the Lafayette Police Department. An officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex on E. Martial Avenue at 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a suicidal subject, said Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police. A male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. During the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

