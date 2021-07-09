Hollister Senior Center Votes to Stay Open Despite New Rent Cost

BALDWIN – The Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin has been providing seniors a place to socialize and stay active for the past five decades.

Lake County owns the deed to the property run by the nonprofit People Helping People of Lake County. As far as they recall, the nonprofit has never to pay a rental fee for the use of the facility, until now.

To complete much needed building repairs, the county has had to impose the rental fee of $3,600 annually or $300 a month – which is lower than the initial rate. The fees are outlined in the rental agreement, still to be agreed on by both parties.

“We have 120 days to give them written notice and then we can say we can’t do this,” says Cheri Davison, Manager of Hollister Senior Center. “We decided to go ahead, see if we can make this work for this first year, maybe a year and a half, see how things go, [We’ll] see if we are going to be able to handle this extra increase.”

The senior center was initially unsure about the added expense given their current budget.

A millage of about 18-19,000 per year helps cover most of the annual expenses to run the building. In addition, members donate their time and money for activities.

Remaining closed during the pandemic has allowed the center to cut back on costs the past year. They were able to winterize their building- shutting off water and even shutting off their phone.

The senior center board met this morning to discuss ways to bring in more revenue to help cover the rental fee. Those ideas included dinners, raising fees for classes and increasing membership fees.

Davison and the board agree that all the ideas to raise more money means more volunteers are needed.

“We need volunteers. We need people to help, come down and do some of these fundraising ideas that we discussed,” she said.

In the end, the board voted to raise yearly membership fees, boost fees for most classes and raise the building rental fee for outside groups.

The hope is this generates enough money to cover the rental fee to the county and keeps the doors open for seniors.

Members are optimistic that the new fees, fundraisers and more volunteers will keep the doors open, at least for now.

“Number one, it gives us seniors something to do. Being in a small community where can you go, what can you do,” says Sandra Kettle, a board member of Hollister Senior Center. “ I’m just glad that we’re opening.”

Lake County and Hollister still have to agree and sign the final lease document. They will be meeting on July 14.