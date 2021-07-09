Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MI

Hollister Senior Center Votes to Stay Open Despite New Rent Cost

By Chelsea Dickens
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yf0am_0asToYBm00

BALDWIN – The Hollister Senior Center in Baldwin has been providing seniors a place to socialize and stay active for the past five decades.

Lake County owns the deed to the property run by the nonprofit People Helping People of Lake County. As far as they recall, the nonprofit has never to pay a rental fee for the use of the facility, until now.

To complete much needed building repairs, the county has had to impose the rental fee of $3,600 annually or $300 a month – which is lower than the initial rate. The fees are outlined in the rental agreement, still to be agreed on by both parties.

“We have 120 days to give them written notice and then we can say we can’t do this,” says Cheri Davison, Manager of Hollister Senior Center. “We decided to go ahead, see if we can make this work for this first year, maybe a year and a half, see how things go, [We’ll] see if we are going to be able to handle this extra increase.”

The senior center was initially unsure about the added expense given their current budget.

A millage of about 18-19,000 per year helps cover most of the annual expenses to run the building. In addition, members donate their time and money for activities.

Remaining closed during the pandemic has allowed the center to cut back on costs the past year. They were able to winterize their building- shutting off water and even shutting off their phone.

The senior center board met this morning to discuss ways to bring in more revenue to help cover the rental fee. Those ideas included dinners, raising fees for classes and increasing membership fees.

Davison and the board agree that all the ideas to raise more money means more volunteers are needed.

“We need volunteers. We need people to help, come down and do some of these fundraising ideas that we discussed,” she said.

In the end, the board voted to raise yearly membership fees, boost fees for most classes and raise the building rental fee for outside groups.

The hope is this generates enough money to cover the rental fee to the county and keeps the doors open for seniors.

Members are optimistic that the new fees, fundraisers and more volunteers will keep the doors open, at least for now.

“Number one, it gives us seniors something to do. Being in a small community where can you go, what can you do,” says Sandra Kettle, a board member of Hollister Senior Center. “ I’m just glad that we’re opening.”

Lake County and Hollister still have to agree and sign the final lease document. They will be meeting on July 14.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
County
Lake County, MI
City
Baldwin, MI
Lake County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Indian River, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Indian River Holds Summerfest Differently this Year

Another festival is underway. This time it’s in Indian River. Summerfest is a four day event and on Thursday it kicked off with a carnival and live music performances. Located at Marina Park, the festival has activities the whole family can enjoy. Throughout the weekend, it will also host a...
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Evart Looks to Become More “Walkable”

The City of Evart has a new project on its hands after teaming up with Michigan State University. The Downtown Development Authority says the projects aims to make the city more “walkable.” The city is looking to connect the downtown area to other resources in Evart, like the Muskegon River and the fairgrounds.
EnvironmentPosted by
9&10 News

Protecting Our Waters, St. Mary’s River Clean-Up on July 17

This Saturday, July 17, Lake Superior State University will team up with several other groups to tidy up the St. Mary’s river and Lake Superior. This is the third year the LSSU freshwater research and education will clean the shoreline, but this is the first year teaming up with friends across the St. Mary’s River in Canada.
Pellston, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes: Brave Hearts Estate

This week on Northern Michigan Hometown Heroes, Jessica Selissen talks to Mike and Paula Brown, the caretakers of Brave Hearts Estate in Pellston. Brave Hearts Estate is owned by Operation Injured Soldier and is a 238 acre ranch that was donated in 2014. We will discuss details about the estate...
Public HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Summer Camps Seeing Surge of COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. is seeing a large increase in COVID-19 cases at summer camps recently. Health experts are worried that the surge could be a sign of what’s to come during the school year next fall. In particular, they’re seeing cases at camps in states with low vaccination rates. Cases across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy