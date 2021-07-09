Cancel
Financial Reports

What to expect heading into second-quarter earnings season: CFRA Research strategist

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the countdown to the second-quarter earnings season. CFRA Research's Sam Stovall lays out the opportunities and pitfalls heading into the reporting stretch.

Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley stock falls after profit and revenue beat expectations, but trading fell short

Shares of Morgan Stanley slumped 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the brokerage and money management company reported profit and revenue that beat expectations, but trading revenue that fell well short of forecasts. Net income was $3.51 billion, or $1.85 a share, after $3.20 billion, or $1.96 a share, in the year-ago period. That topped the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $1.66. Revenue rose 8.0% to $14.76 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.97 billion, as wealth management revenue jumped 29.6% to $6.10 billion to beat expectations of $5.91 billion while institutional securities revenue fell 13.5% to $7.09 billion but topped forecasts of $6.76 billion. Trading revenue dropped 31% to $3.30 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $4.02 billion. Equity underwriting revenue grew 21.5% to $1.07 billion, above expectations of $1.05 billion, while fixed income underwriting dropped 9.5% to $640 million to top forecasts of $546 million. The stock has rallied 34.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has advanced 23.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 16.5%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Inwido AB earnings preview: what to expect

Inwido AB releases earnings for Q2 on July 16. Wall Street analysts expect Inwido AB will release earnings per share of SEK 2.81. Go here to track Inwido AB stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. Inwido AB reveals earnings for Q2 on July 16. 3 analysts estimate earnings of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Ameren Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast August 6, 2021

ST. LOUIS - Warner L. Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE), will join Michael L. Moehn, executive vice president and CFO of Ameren Corp., to discuss second quarter 2021 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters in a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, August 6. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the "Investor News Continue Reading
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Total Access Communication earnings preview: what to expect

Total Access Communication will report Q2 earnings on July 16. Analysts on Wall Street expect Total Access Communication will release earnings per share of THB 0.441. Go here to watch Total Access Communication stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. Total Access Communication will release figures for the most recent...
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

P.A.M. earnings, revenue soar in second quarter

Tontitown-based carrier P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. reported record revenue and operating income in the second quarter amid strong freight demand and tight capacity. After the markets closed Wednesday (July 14), P.A.M. posted second-quarter net income of $15.3 million, or earnings per share of $2.66, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or a loss of 14 cents per share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Sinch Registered earnings: here's what to expect

Sinch Registered is presenting latest earnings on July 16. Wall Street predict expect Sinch Registered will report earnings per share of SEK 0.180. Watch Sinch Registered stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Sinch Registered will be reporting earnings from the most recent quarter on July 16. Forecasts of...
EconomyFOXBusiness

American Airlines lifts guidance ahead of second quarter earnings

American Airlines has raised its second quarter guidance ahead of its official earnings announcement next week as air travel demand is showing new signs of strength after plunging during the COVID-19 pandemic. LAW ENFORCEMENT BOARDS AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT FOR ‘POSSIBLE SECURITY THREAT’. According to an SEC filing Tuesday, American is...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

UnitedHealth earnings: here's what to expect

On July 15, UnitedHealth will release figures for Q2. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of $4.43. Go here to track UnitedHealth stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. UnitedHealth will report earnings from 2 on July 15. 24 analysts estimate earnings of $4.43 per share as opposed...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Viad Corp Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today the details of its 2021 second quarter earnings call, its preliminary June 30, 2021 liquidity position, and the launch of a process to refinance its $450 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2023.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Boise Cascade Company Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast & Conference Call

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) - Get Report will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2021 second quarter earnings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 6669007 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Larsen Toubro Infotech earnings preview: what to expect

Larsen Toubro Infotech will release earnings for the most recent quarter on July 15. Analysts expect earnings per share of INR 27.22. Track Larsen Toubro Infotech stock price in real-time ahead here. Larsen Toubro Infotech will be reporting Q1 earnings on July 15. In terms of EPS, 14 analysts are...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tenneco Announces Second Quarter Earnings Date And Conference Call Details

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (TEN) - Get Report will report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021 and host a webcast conference call the same day at 9:30 a.m. ET. The purpose of the call is to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter 2021, as well as to provide other information regarding the company's outlook.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Axios

What to watch for during earnings season

Earnings season kicks off this week, and corporate America is expected to report a jump in profits. The results will provide important color on what's going on behind the scenes. Why it matters: The rapid reopening of the economy has come with its complications including supply chain bottlenecks and inflationary...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

BlackRock earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On July 14, BlackRock will report earnings from Q2. Analysts predict BlackRock will release earnings per share of $9.31. Go here to watch BlackRock stock price in real-time ahead of earnings. BlackRock will release figures for Q2 on July 14. Forecasts of 13 analysts expect earnings of $9.31 per share...

