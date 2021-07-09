What to expect heading into second-quarter earnings season: CFRA Research strategist

Shares of Morgan Stanley slumped 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the brokerage and money management company reported profit and revenue that beat expectations, but trading revenue that fell well short of forecasts. Net income was $3.51 billion, or $1.85 a share, after $3.20 billion, or $1.96 a share, in the year-ago period. That topped the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $1.66. Revenue rose 8.0% to $14.76 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.97 billion, as wealth management revenue jumped 29.6% to $6.10 billion to beat expectations of $5.91 billion while institutional securities revenue fell 13.5% to $7.09 billion but topped forecasts of $6.76 billion. Trading revenue dropped 31% to $3.30 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $4.02 billion. Equity underwriting revenue grew 21.5% to $1.07 billion, above expectations of $1.05 billion, while fixed income underwriting dropped 9.5% to $640 million to top forecasts of $546 million. The stock has rallied 34.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has advanced 23.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 16.5%.