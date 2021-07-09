Tight car market in Mid-Michigan means good deals for selling or trading in

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Car dealership lots are much emptier than they used to be, which could be a boon for anyone selling in or trading a used car. At LaFontaine Ford in Flushing, inventory is certainly low but they’re still doing a heck of a business. Normally, the new car lot has around 220 sets of wheels, but there are fewer than 60 vehicles in stock now -- and that’s a lot compared to other dealerships.