Flushing, MI

Tight car market in Mid-Michigan means good deals for selling or trading in

By Mark Bullion
abc12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Car dealership lots are much emptier than they used to be, which could be a boon for anyone selling in or trading a used car. At LaFontaine Ford in Flushing, inventory is certainly low but they’re still doing a heck of a business. Normally, the new car lot has around 220 sets of wheels, but there are fewer than 60 vehicles in stock now -- and that’s a lot compared to other dealerships.

