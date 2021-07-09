Cancel
Music

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Talk Prince, Working With Mariah Carey and Usher, and Why Their Debut Album Took 35 Years

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The songwriting-production team of James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis have dropped so many hits since leaving their Prince-mentored band the Time in 1983 that their publisher released a four-CD boxed set of their hits… in 1997. Since then, they’ve added at least another four CDs’ worth of their patented sophisticated soul-funk mix, which over the past 35-odd years includes more than 40 Top 10 hits and five Grammys — including producers of the year in 1987 — from their work with Janet Jackson (her blockbuster “Control” and “Rhythm Nation” albums), Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Boyz II Men, New Edition, the Human League, the S.O.S. Band and so many more.

