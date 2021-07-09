Cancel
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald says he hasn't 'decided anything' when asked about NFL future, return to Cardinals

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Fitzgerald's future in the NFL continues to hang in the balance as we step closer toward the opening of training camps across the league. The legendary wide receiver -- who is currently an unrestricted free agent -- has been mulling a possible retirement decision or whether or not he'll suit up for his 18th season in the league. On Friday, Fitzgerald continued to keep his plans up in the air when asked if he'll return to the Arizona Cardinals -- the only NFL team he's ever known -- or sign with any team for that matter.

