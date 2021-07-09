Excessive Heat Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WIDESPREAD, DANGEROUS HEATWAVE BEGINS TODAY .High pressure will strengthen over California through the weekend resulting in widespread excessively hot afternoons and very warm overnight lows. This combination will lead to a period of widespread high to very high heat risk in the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills/mountains. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Monday evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Widespread, dangerously hot conditions. Valley and foothill afternoon highs 100 to 116 degrees, locally hotter; lows upper 60s to middle 80s. Mountain highs 80s to 105 degrees, lows 60s to middle 70s. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, adjacent foothills, and mountains up to approximately 6,000 ft elevation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread high to very high heat risk. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast to occur on Saturday and Sunday with many Valley communities exceeding 110 degrees. Parts of the northern Sacramento Valley will approach 116 degrees, locally hotter. Minor relief from the heat will arrive to the Delta and Sacramento Metro Area as early as Monday.