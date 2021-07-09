Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WIDESPREAD, DANGEROUS HEATWAVE BEGINS TODAY .High pressure will strengthen over California through the weekend resulting in widespread excessively hot afternoons and very warm overnight lows. This combination will lead to a period of widespread high to very high heat risk in the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills/mountains. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Monday evening. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Widespread, dangerously hot conditions. Valley and foothill afternoon highs 100 to 116 degrees, locally hotter; lows upper 60s to middle 80s. Mountain highs 80s to 105 degrees, lows 60s to middle 70s. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, adjacent foothills, and mountains up to approximately 6,000 ft elevation. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread high to very high heat risk. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest temperatures are forecast to occur on Saturday and Sunday with many Valley communities exceeding 110 degrees. Parts of the northern Sacramento Valley will approach 116 degrees, locally hotter. Minor relief from the heat will arrive to the Delta and Sacramento Metro Area as early as Monday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yolo County, CA
County
Amador County, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
City
Shasta, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
County
Solano County, CA
City
Shasta Lake, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
County
Sutter County, CA
County
Butte County, CA
State
California State
County
Glenn County, CA
County
Calaveras County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Nevada County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Sierra Nevada#Heat Stroke#Motherlode#Heatwave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Red Sox-Yankees to play Friday night after PPD due to COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Yankees will play Friday night after a game scheduled for Thursday was postponed following three positive coronavirus tests involving three vaccinated New York pitchers. Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta have all been added to the COVID-19 injured list...
Aerospace & DefenseCNN

An 18-year-old is going to space with Jeff Bezos

New York (CNN Business) — The mystery bidder who put up a whopping $28 million for an 11-minute joy ride to the edge of space alongside Jeff Bezos will not make the trip, Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin announced Thursday. Blue Origin said in a press release that the person,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy