Wafer producer Zhonghuan Semiconductor has published the preliminary financial results for the first half of 2021. The company said it expects to achieve revenue of up to RMB 18 billion ($2.79 billion) during the period, with a year-on-year increase of 108%. Net profit is predicted to come in at up to RMB 1.55 billion, which would represent 188% growth over the first six months of 2020. Zhonghuan said the positive performance is due to the expansion of its capacity and strong market demand for 210 mm-sized products. At the end of June, the manufacturer had an annual production capacity of 70 GW.