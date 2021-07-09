Kenaitze Indian Tribe building new educational campus

BATON ROUGE, La. – As a result of a global pandemic and a 2020-2021 school year unlike ever before, $4 billion dollars are being infused into the state for PreK – 12 academic recovery efforts. These funds are part of three stimulus recovery packages approved by Congress. Over 90% of these funds flow directly to school systems. Of the remaining state set-aside portion, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, announced the state will invest an additional $300 million to support students, educators, families and communities. “This once-in-a-lifetime resource gives us a chance to make short and long term impact for students across our state,” Brumley says. “We must overcome the very real pandemic-related deficits, but also recognize this catalyst opportunity to be better for our future.”