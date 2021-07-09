Cancel
Kenaitze Indian Tribe building new educational campus

By Sabine Poux, KDLL - Soldotna
alaskapublic.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, the federal government recognized the Kenaitze Indian Tribe as a sovereign nation. This anniversary year, the tribe is expanding. It’s raising a new building on the corner of the Kenai Spur Highway and Forest Drive in Kenai to house its educational programming. “The Kahtnuht’ana Duhdeldiht Campus,” said...

