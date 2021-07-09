Cancel
Shifty petitioners fail to persuade EPA to lower pH 12.5 corrosivity level

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has formally denied a 2011 rulemaking petition that sought to “revise the regulatory threshold for defining waste as corrosive from the current value of pH 12.5, to pH 11.5; and expand the scope of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) corrosivity definition to include non-aqueous wastes in addition to the aqueous wastes currently regulated.”

