Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 05:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL COLLIER COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM EDT * At 548 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Copeland, or 16 miles north of Everglades City, moving southwest at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Everglades City, Golden Gate Estates, Carnestown, Copeland, Big Cypress National Preserve, Miles City, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Jerome, Deep Lake and Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd.