Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

DeWine vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to light their own fireworks

By WCPO staff
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jkqsf_0asTmfLZ00

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Ohioans to light their own fireworks beginning in 2022.

In a statement, DeWine criticized Senate Bill 113 — which permitted Ohioans to shoot off fireworks on select holidays, including the Fourth of July — as unsafe and overly permissive for both firework sellers and purchasers.

"SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws,” he wrote.

Although Kentucky and Indiana each allow private individuals to purchase and set off fireworks, only licensed exhibitors can light anything larger than a snap, sparkler or smoke bomb in Ohio. Fireworks purchased by private individuals in Ohio must be taken out of the state within two days and never set off inside it.

Anyone caught lighting or storing illegal fireworks can be fined and charged with a misdemeanor.

In his veto, DeWine referenced the 1996 fireworks-store explosion that killed nine people and injured 11 more in Scottown, Ohio. The man arrested for starting it threw a lit cigarette on a shelf of fireworks, beginning an explosive chain reaction.

Studies on fireworks-store safety have been performed repeatedly since then, DeWine wrote. He said SB 113 implemented none of these studies’ recommendations but would have doubled the maximum size of fireworks stores allowed in the state.

The governor also criticized the number of holidays that the bill lists as fireworks-permissible occasions, including Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 1, Diwali, the first and last days of each calendar year and the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Comments / 19

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Scottown, OH
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Firework#Senate Bill#Ohioans#Sb#Juneteenth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
CNN

Lawsuit: Kroger manager drove employee to suicide

CINCINNATI — The manager of a Kroger store in Milford created "disturbing, dangerous, and deranged conditions," ultimately leading to an employee's death by suicide, according to a lawsuit filed Monday with the Hamilton County clerk of courts. Forty-year-old Kroger dairy manager Evan Seyfried was "(a) dutiful Kroger employee (who) reported...

Comments / 19

Community Policy