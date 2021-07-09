Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond Heights, OH

Richmond Heights police locate missing 15YO boy

By Camryn Justice
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YMPit_0asTmda700

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe, according to police.

The Richmond Heights Police Department was searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who has autism.

The boy walked away from his home and did not return, police said.

Click here to view the News 5 Cleveland Missing Persons page.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Richmond Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy